Atelier tissu aérien et hamac 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres

Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28

2025-08-28

Atelier accessible à partir de 14 ans, pour les débutants ou confirmés du tissu aérien et hamac.
Prévoir des vêtements de sport en coton, près du corps, manches longues ou 3/4. Prévoir de l’eau.   .

17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75  tangram@ecomail.fr

