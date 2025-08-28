Atelier tissu aérien et hamac 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand
Atelier tissu aérien et hamac 17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand jeudi 28 août 2025.
Atelier tissu aérien et hamac
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand Deux-Sèvres
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-28
fin : 2025-08-28
Date(s) :
2025-08-28
Atelier accessible à partir de 14 ans, pour les débutants ou confirmés du tissu aérien et hamac.
Prévoir des vêtements de sport en coton, près du corps, manches longues ou 3/4. Prévoir de l’eau. .
17 Lieu-dit Le Fontagnoux 17 Le Fontagnoux La Chapelle-Bertrand 79200 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 83 76 15 75 tangram@ecomail.fr
English : Atelier tissu aérien et hamac
German :
Italiano :
Espanol : Atelier tissu aérien et hamac
L’événement Atelier tissu aérien et hamac La Chapelle-Bertrand a été mis à jour le 2025-07-23 par CC Parthenay Gâtine