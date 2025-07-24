Atelier tout public BALADE SUR LE LITTORAL À MARÉE BASSE . – Tourlaville Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 24 juillet 2025 15:00
Manche
Atelier tout public BALADE SUR LE LITTORAL À MARÉE BASSE . Tourlaville 356 rue des Algues Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche
Début : 2025-07-24 15:00:00
fin : 2025-07-24 17:30:00
2025-07-24
Découverte des animaux du littoral à marée basse, bottes et vêtements de pluie conseillés.
conseillés.
Découverte des animaux du littoral à marée basse, bottes et vêtements de pluie
conseillés. .
Tourlaville 356 rue des Algues
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50110 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 22 22 16 maison.littoral.50110@cherbourg.fr
English : Atelier tout public BALADE SUR LE LITTORAL À MARÉE BASSE .
Discover the animals of the coast at low tide. Boots and rain gear recommended
recommended.
German :
Entdecken Sie die Tiere der Küste bei Ebbe, Stiefel und Regenkleidung
empfohlen.
Italiano :
Scoprite gli animali della costa durante la bassa marea. Si consigliano stivali e abbigliamento da pioggia
consigliato.
Espanol :
Descubra los animales de la costa con marea baja, se recomienda llevar botas y ropa de lluvia
recomendado.
L’événement Atelier tout public BALADE SUR LE LITTORAL À MARÉE BASSE . Cherbourg-en-Cotentin a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par OT Cotentin Cherbourg-en-Cotentin