Atelier tout public UN MENU DE CHOUETTE Tourlaville 356 rue des Algues Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche

2025-07-31 14:00:00

2025-07-31 16:30:00

2025-07-31

Découverte du monde étonnant des rapaces nocturnes au travers de la dissection et de

l'étude d'une pelote de réjection.

Tourlaville 356 rue des Algues

Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50110 Manche Normandie +33 2 33 22 22 16 maison.littoral.50110@cherbourg.fr

English : Atelier tout public UN MENU DE CHOUETTE

Discover the amazing world of nocturnal birds of prey by dissecting and studying a

and study of a pellet.

German :

Entdecken Sie die erstaunliche Welt der nachtaktiven Greifvögel anhand der Sezierung und Untersuchung von

untersuchung eines Kotballen.

Italiano :

Scoprite l'incredibile mondo dei rapaci notturni dissezionando e studiando un

studio di un pellet.

Espanol :

Descubra el asombroso mundo de las rapaces nocturnas diseccionando y estudiando un

estudio de una egagrópila.

