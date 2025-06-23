Atelier tricot Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux 23 juin 2025 09:00
Lot-et-Garonne
Atelier tricot Le Grand Bain 69 grand rue Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-23 09:00:00
fin : 2025-06-23 11:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-06-23
Atelier tricot et jeux d’aiguilles « Tricoti-Tricota », 2 lundis par mois au café associatif.
Ouvert à tous.
Animé par la Grande Rue du GEM. .
Le Grand Bain 69 grand rue
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 72 96 26 legrandbain47@gmail.com
