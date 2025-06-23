Atelier tricot Le Grand Bain Casteljaloux 23 juin 2025 09:00

Lot-et-Garonne

Atelier tricot  Le Grand Bain 69 grand rue Casteljaloux

Gratuit

23 juin 2025 09:00
11:30

2025-06-23

Atelier tricot et jeux d’aiguilles « Tricoti-Tricota », 2 lundis par mois au café associatif.
Ouvert à tous.
Animé par la Grande Rue du GEM.   .

Le Grand Bain 69 grand rue
Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 72 96 26  legrandbain47@gmail.com

