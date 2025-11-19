Atelier tricot & crochet Mazeyrat-d’Allier
Atelier tricot & crochet Mazeyrat-d’Allier mercredi 19 novembre 2025.
Atelier tricot & crochet
Bibliothèque municiale Mazeyrat-d’Allier Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-11-19 14:00:00
fin : 2025-11-19 16:00:00
2025-11-19
Atelier tricot et crochet gratuit et ouvert à tous à la bibliothèque municipale de Mazeyrat-d’Allier.
Bibliothèque municiale Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 84 51 38 06
English :
Free knitting and crochet workshop open to all at the Mazeyrat-d’Allier library.
German :
Kostenloser und für alle offener Strick- und Häkelworkshop in der Gemeindebibliothek von Mazeyrat-d’Allier.
Italiano :
Laboratorio gratuito di maglia e uncinetto aperto a tutti presso la biblioteca comunale di Mazeyrat-d’Allier.
Espanol :
Taller gratuito de punto y ganchillo abierto a todos en la biblioteca municipal de Mazeyrat-d’Allier.
