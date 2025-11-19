Atelier tricot & crochet Mazeyrat-d’Allier

Atelier tricot & crochet

Atelier tricot et crochet gratuit et ouvert à tous à la bibliothèque municipale de Mazeyrat-d’Allier.

Bibliothèque municiale Mazeyrat-d’Allier 43300 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 84 51 38 06

English :

Free knitting and crochet workshop open to all at the Mazeyrat-d’Allier library.

German :

Kostenloser und für alle offener Strick- und Häkelworkshop in der Gemeindebibliothek von Mazeyrat-d’Allier.

Italiano :

Laboratorio gratuito di maglia e uncinetto aperto a tutti presso la biblioteca comunale di Mazeyrat-d’Allier.

Espanol :

Taller gratuito de punto y ganchillo abierto a todos en la biblioteca municipal de Mazeyrat-d’Allier.

