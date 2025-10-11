Atelier tricot et crochet Jumilhac-le-Grand
Atelier tricot et crochet Jumilhac-le-Grand samedi 11 octobre 2025.
Atelier tricot et crochet
Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand Dordogne
Envie de passer un moment chaleureux et créatif, rejoignez-nous !
Bibliothèque Jumilhac-le-Grand 24630 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 52 07 34
English : Atelier tricot et crochet
If you’d like to spend a warm and creative moment, join us!
German : Atelier tricot et crochet
Haben Sie Lust auf eine warme und kreative Zeit, machen Sie mit!
Italiano :
Se siete alla ricerca di un momento di calore e creatività, unitevi a noi!
Espanol : Atelier tricot et crochet
Si busca un momento cálido y creativo, ¡venga y únase a nosotros!
