ATELIER TUFTING avec Rug in process – BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE Bagnères-de-Bigorre, 14 juin 2025 15:00, Bagnères-de-Bigorre.

Hautes-Pyrénées

ATELIER TUFTING avec Rug in process BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE 10 Rue Justin Daleas Bagnères-de-Bigorre Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2025-06-14 15:00:00

fin : 2025-06-14 17:30:00

2025-06-14

Samuel, alias « Rug in process », vous propose un atelier d’initiation à l’art du tufting ou tuftage. Vous y réaliserez une pièce textile grâce à un accompagnement sur mesure et au matériel spécifique fourni par l’artiste. Il propose ensuite de procéder aux finitions dans son atelier et vous pourrez récupérer votre pièce ultérieurement.

70 € par personne, tout compris

à Pique Pivoine

10 rue Justin Daléas, Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Sur réservation (places limitées) par mail. La réservation implique le paiement de la place.

BAGNERES-DE-BIGORRE 10 Rue Justin Daleas

Bagnères-de-Bigorre 65200 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie lechantdespivoines@gmail.com

English :

Samuel, aka « Rug in process », offers an introductory workshop in the art of tufting. You’ll be able to create your own piece of fabric, thanks to tailor-made guidance and specific materials provided by the artist. He then offers to finish the piece in his workshop, so that you can collect it later.

70 ? per person, all inclusive

at Pique Pivoine

10 rue Justin Daléas, Bagnères-de-Bigorre

By e-mail only (places are limited). Reservations are subject to payment.

German :

Samuel, alias « Rug in process », bietet Ihnen einen Einführungsworkshop in die Kunst des Tuftings oder Tuftens an. Dort werden Sie dank einer maßgeschneiderten Begleitung und der speziellen Materialien, die der Künstler zur Verfügung stellt, ein Textilstück herstellen. Anschließend bietet er an, die Endbearbeitung in seinem Atelier vorzunehmen, und Sie können Ihr Stück später abholen.

70 ? pro Person, alles inbegriffen

in Pique Pivoine

10 rue Justin Daléas, Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Auf Reservierung (begrenzte Plätze) per E-Mail. Die Reservierung setzt die Bezahlung des Platzes voraus.

Italiano :

Samuel, alias « Rug in process », propone un workshop introduttivo all’arte del tufting. Potrete creare un pezzo di tessuto con l’aiuto di una guida su misura e di materiali specifici forniti dall’artista. L’artista si offrirà di eseguire gli ultimi ritocchi nel suo studio e potrete ritirare il vostro pezzo in un secondo momento.

70 € a persona, tutto compreso

presso Pique Pivoine

10 rue Justin Daléas, Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Prenotazione obbligatoria (i posti sono limitati) via e-mail. La prenotazione è soggetta a pagamento.

Espanol :

Samuel, alias « Alfombra en proceso », ofrece un taller de iniciación al arte del tufting. Podrás crear una pieza textil con la ayuda de una guía a medida y materiales específicos proporcionados por el artista. A continuación, se ofrecerá a dar los toques finales en su estudio, y usted podrá recoger su pieza en una fecha posterior.

70 € por persona, todo incluido

en Pique Pivoine

10 rue Justin Daléas, Bagnères-de-Bigorre

Reserva obligatoria (las plazas son limitadas) por correo electrónico. La reserva implica el pago de la plaza.

