Atelier vacances Fabrique un bol comme il y a 4 000 ans ! Place Philibert-de-Chalon Lons-le-Saunier

Place Philibert-de-Chalon Musée des Beaux-Arts Lons-le-Saunier Jura
Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR
Début : 2025-07-22 14:30:00
fin : 2025-08-05 16:00:00
2025-07-22 2025-08-05 2025-08-19
Reproduis les gestes du potier de l’âge du Bronze pour réaliser et décorer ton bol.
Atelier vacances pour les 5-7 ans. .
Place Philibert-de-Chalon Musée des Beaux-Arts Lons-le-Saunier 39000 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 47 88 49 resamusee@lonslesaunier.fr
