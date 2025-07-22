Atelier vacances Fabrique un bol comme il y a 4 000 ans ! Place Philibert-de-Chalon Lons-le-Saunier

Atelier vacances Fabrique un bol comme il y a 4 000 ans ! Place Philibert-de-Chalon Lons-le-Saunier mardi 22 juillet 2025.

Atelier vacances Fabrique un bol comme il y a 4 000 ans ! 

Place Philibert-de-Chalon Musée des Beaux-Arts Lons-le-Saunier Jura

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Tarif enfant
Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-22 14:30:00
fin : 2025-08-05 16:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-22 2025-08-05 2025-08-19

Reproduis les gestes du potier de l’âge du Bronze pour réaliser et décorer ton bol.

Atelier vacances pour les 5-7 ans.   .

Place Philibert-de-Chalon Musée des Beaux-Arts Lons-le-Saunier 39000 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 84 47 88 49  resamusee@lonslesaunier.fr

English : Atelier vacances Fabrique un bol comme il y a 4 000 ans !

German : Atelier vacances Fabrique un bol comme il y a 4 000 ans !

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Atelier vacances Fabrique un bol comme il y a 4 000 ans ! Lons-le-Saunier a été mis à jour le 2025-06-26 par COORDINATION JURA