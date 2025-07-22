Atelier vannerie Lavoûte-Chilhac
Atelier vannerie Lavoûte-Chilhac mardi 22 juillet 2025.
Atelier vannerie
Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire
Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR
limité à 8 inscrits.
Début : Mardi 2025-07-22 15:00:00
fin : 2025-07-22 17:00:00
2025-07-22
Fabrication d’une panière en rotin avec Annick CHAUSSE.
Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 37 44 69 panpa-ha-mc@orange.fr
English :
Making a rattan basket with Annick CHAUSSE.
German :
Herstellung eines Korbes aus Rattan mit Annick CHAUSSE.
Italiano :
Realizzazione di un cesto in rattan con Annick CHAUSSE.
Espanol :
Fabricación de una cesta de ratán con Annick CHAUSSE.
L’événement Atelier vannerie Lavoûte-Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier