Atelier vannerie Lavoûte-Chilhac

Atelier vannerie Lavoûte-Chilhac mardi 22 juillet 2025.

Atelier vannerie

Lavoûte-Chilhac Haute-Loire

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

limité à 8 inscrits.

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Mardi 2025-07-22 15:00:00
fin : 2025-07-22 17:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-07-22

Fabrication d’une panière en rotin avec Annick CHAUSSE.
  .

Lavoûte-Chilhac 43380 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 76 37 44 69  panpa-ha-mc@orange.fr

English :

Making a rattan basket with Annick CHAUSSE.

German :

Herstellung eines Korbes aus Rattan mit Annick CHAUSSE.

Italiano :

Realizzazione di un cesto in rattan con Annick CHAUSSE.

Espanol :

Fabricación de una cesta de ratán con Annick CHAUSSE.

L’événement Atelier vannerie Lavoûte-Chilhac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-14 par Communauté de communes des rives Haut-Allier