Atelier vitraux festival Voix et Route Romane

Ottmarsheim Haut-Rhin

Début : Samedi 2025-09-13 11:00:00

fin : 2025-09-13 12:00:00

2025-09-13

Mylène Billand nous propose un atelier d’initiation à la fabrication artisanale de vitraux.

Le festival est aussi l’occasion de plonger dans l’univers fascinant du Moyen Âge en participant à des ateliers de pratique artistique ! Enluminure, vitrail, chant grégorien… Venez découvrir ces savoir-faire aux côtés d’artistes passionnés, et laissez-vous porter par la beauté des gestes, des sons et des traditions. Une expérience immersive, créative et accessible à tous !

Ottmarsheim 68490 Haut-Rhin Grand Est +33 9 50 60 13 93 accueil@voix-romane.com

English :

Mylène Billand offers an introductory workshop in the craft of stained glass.

German :

Mylène Billand bietet einen Workshop zur Einführung in die handwerkliche Herstellung von Buntglasfenstern an.

Italiano :

Mylène Billand propone un workshop introduttivo all’artigianato del vetro colorato.

Espanol :

Mylène Billand ofrece un taller de iniciación al arte de las vidrieras.

