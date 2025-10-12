ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP Montpellier
ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP Montpellier dimanche 12 octobre 2025.
ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP
50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault
Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-12
fin : 2025-10-12
Date(s) :
2025-10-12
Dimanche 12 octobre
De 10h à 11h
Sur le rooftop du JOST Hôtel Montpellier
Dimanche 12 octobre
De 10h à 11h
Sur le rooftop du JOST Hôtel Montpellier
Un moment unique pour
Te recentrer et libérer les tensions
Profiter d’une séance en plein air avec une vue imprenable
Partager une énergie douce et positive
Places limitées Réservation obligatoire .
50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM
English :
Sunday, October 12
10am to 11am
On the rooftop of the JOST Hôtel Montpellier
German :
Sonntag 12. Oktober
Von 10 Uhr bis 11 Uhr
Auf dem Rooftop des JOST Hôtel Montpellier
Italiano :
Domenica 12 ottobre
Dalle 10.00 alle 11.00
Sul tetto del JOST Hôtel Montpellier
Espanol :
Domingo 12 de octubre
De 10.00 a 11.00 h
En la azotea del JOST Hôtel Montpellier
L’événement ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-04 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER