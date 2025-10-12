ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP Montpellier

ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP Montpellier dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier Hérault

Tarif : 20 – 20 – EUR

Dimanche 12 octobre

De 10h à 11h

Sur le rooftop du JOST Hôtel Montpellier

Dimanche 12 octobre

De 10h à 11h

Sur le rooftop du JOST Hôtel Montpellier

Un moment unique pour

Te recentrer et libérer les tensions

Profiter d’une séance en plein air avec une vue imprenable

Partager une énergie douce et positive

Places limitées Réservation obligatoire .

50 Rue Isabelle Eberhardt Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 12 05 19 25 HELLO@JOSTMONTPELLIER.COM

English :

Sunday, October 12

10am to 11am

On the rooftop of the JOST Hôtel Montpellier

German :

Sonntag 12. Oktober

Von 10 Uhr bis 11 Uhr

Auf dem Rooftop des JOST Hôtel Montpellier

Italiano :

Domenica 12 ottobre

Dalle 10.00 alle 11.00

Sul tetto del JOST Hôtel Montpellier

Espanol :

Domingo 12 de octubre

De 10.00 a 11.00 h

En la azotea del JOST Hôtel Montpellier

L’événement ATELIER YOGA ROOFTOP Montpellier a été mis à jour le 2025-10-04 par 34 OT MONTPELLIER