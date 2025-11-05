Ateliers Aquarelles Cucurbitacées & végétaux Bibliothèque de Servoz Servoz

Ateliers Aquarelles Cucurbitacées & végétaux

Bibliothèque de Servoz 113 rue du Bouchet Servoz Haute-Savoie

Début : 2025-11-05 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-22 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-05 2025-11-22

Pour célébrer l’automne, la médiathèque de Servoz vous propose deux ateliers de peinture de cucurbitacées et végétaux à l’aquarelle, avec les conseils artistiques et botaniques de M. Depoilly.

Bibliothèque de Servoz 113 rue du Bouchet Servoz 74310 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 54 78 57 biblioservoz@cc-valleedechamonixmb.fr

English :

To celebrate autumn, the Servoz media library is offering two workshops in watercolor painting of cucurbits and plants, with artistic and botanical advice from Mr. Depoilly.

German :

Um den Herbst zu feiern, bietet die Mediathek von Servoz zwei Workshops an, in denen Sie Kürbisgewächse und Pflanzen mit Aquarellfarben malen können, wobei Sie von M. Depoilly künstlerisch und botanisch beraten werden.

Italiano :

Per festeggiare l’autunno, la mediateca Servoz propone due laboratori di pittura ad acquerello di cucurbitacee e piante, con la consulenza artistica e botanica del signor Depoilly.

Espanol :

Para celebrar el otoño, la mediateca de Servoz propone dos talleres de pintura en acuarela de cucurbitáceas y plantas, con asesoramiento artístico y botánico del Sr. Depoilly.

