Ateliers artistiques

Rue de l’hôtel de ville Cozes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-04

fin : 2025-11-25

Date(s) :

2025-11-04 2025-11-25 2025-12-02 2025-12-16

Vous avez plus de 60 ans, vous êtes aidants d’un proche, d’un voisin, d’une amie.

Venez partager un moment avec d’autres aidants autour d’un atelier artistique.

Ateliers animés par Marie-Paule François Art-Thérapeute

Rue de l’hôtel de ville Cozes 17120 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 90 96 72 ccascozes@orange.fr

English :

You’re over 60, you’re caring for a loved one, a neighbor or a friend.

Come and share a moment with other caregivers around an artistic workshop.

Workshops led by Marie-Paule François Art-Therapist

German :

Sie sind über 60 Jahre alt und pflegen einen Angehörigen, einen Nachbarn oder eine Freundin.

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie einen Moment mit anderen pflegenden Angehörigen bei einem Kunstworkshop.

Workshops unter der Leitung von Marie-Paule François Kunsttherapeutin

Italiano :

Avete più di 60 anni, assistete un parente, un vicino o un amico.

Venite a condividere un momento con altri caregiver in un laboratorio artistico.

Laboratori condotti da Marie-Paule François Arteterapeuta

Espanol :

Tienes más de 60 años, cuidas de un familiar, un vecino o un amigo.

Ven a compartir un momento con otros cuidadores en un taller artístico.

Talleres dirigidos por Marie-Paule François Arteterapeuta

L’événement Ateliers artistiques Cozes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-29 par Royan Atlantique