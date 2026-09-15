ATELIERS CIRQUE Allenc
mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Allenc
Informations pratiques
Allenc
ATELIERS CIRQUE
Local du Foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère
Tarif : 160 – 160 – 160 EUR
Abonnement
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-16 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-23 12:00:00
Date(s) :
2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30
Le foyer rural d ‘Allenc vous propose un atelier cirque les mercredis :
– de 9h à 10h30 pour les 6-9 ans
– de 10h30 à 12h pour les 10-12 ans
Inscription : 160€ + adhésion au foyer rural
Le foyer rural d ‘Allenc vous propose un atelier cirque les mercredis :
– de 9h à 10h30 pour les 6-9 ans
– de 10h30 à 12h pour les 10-12 ans
Inscription : 160€ + adhésion au foyer rural .
Local du Foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The Allenc Rural Community Center offers a circus workshop on Wednesdays:
– from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for ages 6–9
– from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for ages 10–12
Registration: 160? + membership in the rural community center
L’événement ATELIERS CIRQUE Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
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