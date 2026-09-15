UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Allenc

ATELIERS CIRQUE Allenc

mercredi 16 septembre 2026 · Allenc

Informations pratiques

Début
mercredi 16 septembre 2026
Fin
mercredi 16 septembre 2026
Heure de début
09:00:00
Adresse
Local du Foyer - Le Couderc
Ville
48190 Allenc
Département
Lozère
Tarif
160 160 160 Abonnement

Allenc

ATELIERS CIRQUE

Local du Foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère

Tarif : 160 – 160 – 160 EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-16 09:00:00
fin : 2026-09-23 12:00:00

Date(s) :
2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30

Le foyer rural d ‘Allenc vous propose un atelier cirque les mercredis :
– de 9h à 10h30 pour les 6-9 ans
– de 10h30 à 12h pour les 10-12 ans

Inscription : 160€ + adhésion au foyer rural
Le foyer rural d ‘Allenc vous propose un atelier cirque les mercredis :
– de 9h à 10h30 pour les 6-9 ans
– de 10h30 à 12h pour les 10-12 ans

Inscription : 160€ + adhésion au foyer rural   .

Local du Foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96  frallenc48@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Allenc Rural Community Center offers a circus workshop on Wednesdays:
– from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for ages 6–9
– from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for ages 10–12

Registration: 160? + membership in the rural community center

L’événement ATELIERS CIRQUE Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par 48-OT Mont Lozere

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