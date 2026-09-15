Informations pratiques

Allenc

ATELIERS CIRQUE

Local du Foyer – Le Couderc Allenc Lozère

Tarif : 160 – 160 – 160 EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-16 09:00:00

fin : 2026-09-23 12:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-09-16 2026-09-23 2026-09-30

Le foyer rural d ‘Allenc vous propose un atelier cirque les mercredis :

– de 9h à 10h30 pour les 6-9 ans

– de 10h30 à 12h pour les 10-12 ans

Inscription : 160€ + adhésion au foyer rural

Le foyer rural d ‘Allenc vous propose un atelier cirque les mercredis :

– de 9h à 10h30 pour les 6-9 ans

– de 10h30 à 12h pour les 10-12 ans

Inscription : 160€ + adhésion au foyer rural .

Local du Foyer – Le Couderc Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The Allenc Rural Community Center offers a circus workshop on Wednesdays:

– from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for ages 6–9

– from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. for ages 10–12

Registration: 160? + membership in the rural community center

L’événement ATELIERS CIRQUE Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-09-08 par 48-OT Mont Lozere