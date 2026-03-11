Ateliers créatif Bois Châteaux en fête Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert

Ateliers créatif Bois Châteaux en fête

Château du Logis Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert Dordogne

Début : 2026-04-19

fin : 2026-04-22

2026-04-19 2026-04-22

Ateliers créatif Bois

14h Créez votre carte postale en bois du Château du Logis ! Un moment joyeux, inspirant et nature pour repartir avec un souvenir unique du lieu.

A partir de 12 ans, durée 1h30 à 2h.

Réservation obligatoire.

16h Venez sculpter votre bâton de marche en bois !

Une parenthèse nature pour créer un compagnon de balade unique, entre sculpture légère et décoration inspirée. Bois local, outils manuels traditionnels.

À partir de 14 ans, durée 2h à 2h30.

Réservation obligatoire. .

Château du Logis Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert 24300 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 66 64 28 52 contact@lechateaudulogis.com

English : Ateliers créatif Bois Châteaux en fête

Creative wood workshop

2pm: Create your own wooden postcard of the Château du Logis!

From 12 years, duration 1h30 to 2h.

4pm: Carve your own wooden walking stick!

From 14 years, duration 2h to 2h30.

Reservations required.

