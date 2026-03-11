Ateliers créatif Bois Châteaux en fête Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert
Ateliers créatif Bois Châteaux en fête
Château du Logis Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert Dordogne
Tarif : 25 – 25 – 25 EUR
Tarif réduit
Ateliers créatif Bois
14h Créez votre carte postale en bois du Château du Logis ! Un moment joyeux, inspirant et nature pour repartir avec un souvenir unique du lieu.
A partir de 12 ans, durée 1h30 à 2h.
Réservation obligatoire.
16h Venez sculpter votre bâton de marche en bois !
Une parenthèse nature pour créer un compagnon de balade unique, entre sculpture légère et décoration inspirée. Bois local, outils manuels traditionnels.
À partir de 14 ans, durée 2h à 2h30.
Réservation obligatoire. .
Château du Logis Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert 24300 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 66 64 28 52 contact@lechateaudulogis.com
Creative wood workshop
2pm: Create your own wooden postcard of the Château du Logis!
From 12 years, duration 1h30 to 2h.
4pm: Carve your own wooden walking stick!
From 14 years, duration 2h to 2h30.
Reservations required.
L’événement Ateliers créatif Bois Châteaux en fête Javerlhac-et-la-Chapelle-Saint-Robert a été mis à jour le 2026-03-07 par Parc Naturel Régional Périgord-Limousin