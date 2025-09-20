Ateliers créatifs au Château de Lailly Lailly-en-Val
Ateliers créatifs au Château de Lailly Lailly-en-Val samedi 20 septembre 2025.
Ateliers créatifs au Château de Lailly
Château de Lailly-en-Val Lailly-en-Val Loiret
Tarif : 40 – 40 – EUR
40
Tarif de base plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-09-20 10:00:00
fin : 2025-09-20 18:00:00
Date(s) :
2025-09-20
Des ateliers créatifs sont proposés au Château de Lailly-en-Val !
A l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine, le Château de Lailly organise des ateliers créatifs. Le public est invité à créer et à repartir avec des tirages photos à l’ancienne.
Réservation au 06 33 48 90 48 40 .
Château de Lailly-en-Val Lailly-en-Val 45740 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 33 48 90 48 chateaudelaillyenval@gmail.com
English :
Creative workshops at Château de Lailly-en-Val!
German :
Im Schloss Lailly-en-Val werden kreative Workshops angeboten!
Italiano :
I laboratori creativi sono in programma al Castello di Lailly-en-Val!
Espanol :
Talleres creativos en el Château de Lailly-en-Val
