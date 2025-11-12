Ateliers créatifs des ateliers zéro déchets, maxi idées ! Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Début : Mercredi 2025-11-12

Partez à la découverte du recyclage et embarquez pour une aventure créative autour d’un monde tout en papier.

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Ateliers créatifs des ateliers zéro déchets, maxi idées !

Discover recycling and embark on a creative adventure around an all-paper world.



These events, run by the sorting ambassadors from the Communauté de Communes du Golfe de Saint-Tropez, are designed to help future generations make their daily lives more eco-responsible and protect our planet!



Embark on a creative adventure around a world made entirely of paper. Discover the world of recycling and transform old books and newspapers into new sheets ready to travel. Young explorers of creative worlds, come and make your own reconditioned objects. Send postcards or greeting cards, make them travel and share your slightly crumpled adventures with all those you love…

German : Ateliers créatifs des ateliers zéro déchets, maxi idées !

Entdecke das Recycling und begib dich auf ein kreatives Abenteuer rund um eine Welt aus Papier.

Italiano : Ateliers créatifs des ateliers zéro déchets, maxi idées !

Scoprite il riciclaggio e lanciatevi in un’avventura creativa in un mondo tutto di carta.



Questi eventi, gestiti dagli ambasciatori della raccolta differenziata della Communauté de Communes du Golfe de Saint-Tropez, hanno lo scopo di aiutare le generazioni future a rendere la loro vita quotidiana più eco-responsabile e a proteggere il nostro pianeta!



Un’avventura creativa in un mondo fatto interamente di carta. Scoprite il mondo del riciclo e trasformate vecchi libri e giornali in nuovi fogli pronti a viaggiare. Giovani esploratori di mondi creativi, venite a creare i vostri oggetti ricondizionati. Spedite cartoline o biglietti d’auguri, fateli viaggiare e condividete le vostre avventure un po’ sgualcite con tutti coloro che amate…

Espanol : Ateliers créatifs des ateliers zéro déchets, maxi idées !

Descubre el reciclaje y embárcate en una aventura creativa en torno a un mundo totalmente de papel.

