Ateliers créatifs L’atelier des artistes en herbe Maison Badass Rethel

Ateliers créatifs L’atelier des artistes en herbe Maison Badass Rethel lundi 20 octobre 2025.

Ateliers créatifs L’atelier des artistes en herbe

Maison Badass 12 rue Thiers Rethel Ardennes

Tarif : 60 – 60 – 0 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Atelier à la semaine

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-20

fin : 2025-10-24

Date(s) :

2025-10-20

Les p’tits botanistes Cueillette, Herbier, Arc-en-ciel végétal Fournitures comprises Places limitées En partenariat avec l’association Festi Arts

.

Maison Badass 12 rue Thiers Rethel 08300 Ardennes Grand Est +33 6 87 20 37 58 makada@orange.fr

English :

Les p’tits botanistes Gathering, Herbarium, Plant rainbow Supplies included Limited places In partnership with the Festi Arts association

German :

Les p’tits botanistes Sammeln, Herbarium, pflanzlicher Regenbogen Lieferungen inbegriffen Begrenzte Plätze In Partnerschaft mit dem Verein Festi Arts

Italiano :

Les p’tits botanistes Raccolta, erbario, arcobaleno vegetale Forniture incluse Posti limitati In collaborazione con l’associazione Festi Arts

Espanol :

Les p’tits botanistes Coleccionismo, herbario, arco iris vegetal Suministros incluidos Plazas limitadas En colaboración con la asociación Festi Arts

L’événement Ateliers créatifs L’atelier des artistes en herbe Rethel a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par Ardennes Tourisme