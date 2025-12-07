Ateliers créatifs NOËL TRIE-SUR-BAISE Trie-sur-Baïse

Ateliers créatifs NOËL

TRIE-SUR-BAISE Jardin du Monastère Trie-sur-Baïse Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-07 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-07 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-12-07

Et, si Noël était un temps de partage, avec des cadeaux faits main, avec du matériel de récupération, nous vous invitons à en créer avec nous !

Venez partager vos talents, petits et grands !

.

Stand de notre association, de ses partenaires, liste d’associations où vous pouvez aussi acheter en seconde main à des organismes de solidarité et créateurs d’emploi.

Goûter offert.

Libre participation aux frais d’organisation.

Au plaisir de la rencontre de la part de l’équipe CMR Astarac-Magnoac.

Contact: Joëlle Boimare-Moné 06 44 89 01 01.

.

TRIE-SUR-BAISE Jardin du Monastère Trie-sur-Baïse 65220 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 44 89 01 01

English :

And if Christmas was a time for sharing, with handmade gifts made from recycled materials, we invite you to create some with us!

Come and share your talents, young and old!

.

Stand featuring our association and its partners, and a list of associations where you can also buy second-hand from solidarity and job-creating organizations.

Snack offered.

Free participation in organization costs.

Looking forward to meeting you on behalf of the CMR Astarac-Magnoac team.

Contact: Joëlle Boimare-Moné 06 44 89 01 01.

German :

Und, wenn Weihnachten eine Zeit des Teilens wäre, mit handgemachten Geschenken, aus wiederverwertetem Material, laden wir Sie ein, diese mit uns zu kreieren!

Kommen Sie und teilen Sie Ihre Talente, ob groß oder klein!

.

Stand unseres Vereins, seiner Partner, Liste von Vereinen, bei denen Sie auch aus zweiter Hand bei solidarischen und arbeitsplatzschaffenden Organisationen einkaufen können.

Ein kleiner Imbiss wird angeboten.

Freie Teilnahme an den Organisationskosten.

Auf ein Treffen freut sich das CMR-Team Astarac-Magnoac.

Kontakt: Joëlle Boimare-Moné 06 44 89 01 01.

Italiano :

E se il Natale è stato un momento di condivisione, con regali fatti a mano con materiali riciclati, vi invitiamo a crearne qualcuno con noi!

Venite a condividere i vostri talenti, grandi e piccini!

.

Stand con la nostra associazione e i suoi partner e un elenco di associazioni dove è possibile acquistare oggetti di seconda mano da enti di beneficenza e organizzazioni per la creazione di posti di lavoro.

Merenda offerta.

Partecipazione gratuita alle spese organizzative.

Vi aspettiamo a nome del team CMR Astarac-Magnoac.

Contatto: Joëlle Boimare-Moné 06 44 89 01 01.

Espanol :

Y si la Navidad era una época para compartir, con regalos hechos a mano con materiales reciclados, ¡te invitamos a crear algunos con nosotros!

Venid a compartir vuestros talentos, ¡pequeños y mayores!

.

Stand con nuestra asociación y sus socios, y una lista de asociaciones en las que puedes comprar artículos de segunda mano de organizaciones benéficas y creadoras de empleo.

Se ofrece un tentempié.

Participación gratuita en los gastos de organización.

Le esperamos en nombre del equipo de CMR Astarac-Magnoac.

Contacto: Joëlle Boimare-Moné 06 44 89 01 01.

