Ateliers de bricolage Cassinomagus parc archéologique Chassenon

Cassinomagus parc archéologique 11 route Longeas Chassenon Charente

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4 EUR

Samedi 2025-10-18 14:00:00
2025-11-02 15:00:00

2025-10-18

Ateliers de bricolage aux couleurs d’Halloween (sur réservation)
Cassinomagus parc archéologique 11 route Longeas Chassenon 16150 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 89 32 21  contact@cassinomagus.fr

English :

Halloween crafts workshops (on reservation)

German :

Bastelworkshops in den Farben von Halloween (mit Voranmeldung)

Italiano :

Laboratori artigianali di Halloween (su prenotazione)

Espanol :

Talleres de manualidades de Halloween (previa reserva)

