Ateliers découverte 3 yogas Hatha, Fly yoga, Yoga du rire Sablé-sur-Sarthe

44 Bis Rue du Mans Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe

Début : 2025-10-10 15:30:00

fin : 2025-10-10 18:30:00

2025-10-10

Après l’après-midi automassage de juin, la mutuelle Alptis propose de découvrir gratuitement 3 techniques de Yoga.

Du Hatha Yoga avec Anna Geoffroy

Du Fly Yoga avec Bérengère Plat Bodénan

Du Yoga du rire avec Marie Thomas .

44 Bis Rue du Mans Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 84 25 76 06 casafeliz.sablesursarthe@gmail.com

English :

Following on from the self-massage afternoon in June, the Alptis mutual insurance company is now offering 3 free yoga techniques.

German :

Nach dem Selbstmassage-Nachmittag im Juni bietet die Krankenkasse Alptis nun die Möglichkeit, kostenlos drei Yoga-Techniken kennenzulernen.

Italiano :

Dopo il pomeriggio di automassaggio di giugno, la mutua Alptis offre un’introduzione gratuita a 3 tecniche di yoga.

Espanol :

Tras la tarde de automasaje de junio, la mutua Alptis propone una iniciación gratuita a 3 técnicas de yoga.

