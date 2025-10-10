Ateliers découverte 3 yogas Hatha, Fly yoga, Yoga du rire Sablé-sur-Sarthe
Ateliers découverte 3 yogas Hatha, Fly yoga, Yoga du rire Sablé-sur-Sarthe vendredi 10 octobre 2025.
Ateliers découverte 3 yogas Hatha, Fly yoga, Yoga du rire
44 Bis Rue du Mans Sablé-sur-Sarthe Sarthe
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-10 15:30:00
fin : 2025-10-10 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-10-10
Après l’après-midi automassage de juin, la mutuelle Alptis propose de découvrir gratuitement 3 techniques de Yoga.
Du Hatha Yoga avec Anna Geoffroy
Du Fly Yoga avec Bérengère Plat Bodénan
Du Yoga du rire avec Marie Thomas .
44 Bis Rue du Mans Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire +33 6 84 25 76 06 casafeliz.sablesursarthe@gmail.com
English :
Following on from the self-massage afternoon in June, the Alptis mutual insurance company is now offering 3 free yoga techniques.
German :
Nach dem Selbstmassage-Nachmittag im Juni bietet die Krankenkasse Alptis nun die Möglichkeit, kostenlos drei Yoga-Techniken kennenzulernen.
Italiano :
Dopo il pomeriggio di automassaggio di giugno, la mutua Alptis offre un’introduzione gratuita a 3 tecniche di yoga.
Espanol :
Tras la tarde de automasaje de junio, la mutua Alptis propone una iniciación gratuita a 3 técnicas de yoga.
L’événement Ateliers découverte 3 yogas Hatha, Fly yoga, Yoga du rire Sablé-sur-Sarthe a été mis à jour le 2025-09-11 par CDT72