ATELIERS DES VACANCES SCOLAIRES Quarante

Quarante Hérault
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR
Début : 2026-02-23
fin : 2026-02-27
2026-02-23
Peinture-Surprise ! Avec l’artiste Cassandre Cecchella
Appréhender le paysage imaginaire et réel à travers la couleur, la composition et l’observation.
La peinture sur support transparent sera au cœur de ces ateliers, à travers diverses techniques et sujets qui permettront de l’approcher et de l’expérimenter. S’il fallait retenir trois mots de ce stage, ce serait paysage, couleurs et surprise
Sur réservation, places limitées. .
Quarante 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 25 00 25 domaine.roueire@cc-sud-herault.fr
English :
Surprise painting! With artist Cassandre Cecchella
Learn about imaginary and real landscapes through color, composition and observation.
Painting on transparent supports will be at the heart of these workshops, with a variety of techniques and subjects to approach and experiment with. If there were three words to sum up this workshop, they would be: landscape, color and surprise
German :
Malerei-Überraschung! Mit der Künstlerin Cassandre Cecchella
Die imaginäre und reale Landschaft durch Farbe, Komposition und Beobachtung begreifen.
Die Malerei auf transparentem Untergrund wird im Mittelpunkt dieser Workshops stehen und durch verschiedene Techniken und Themen näher gebracht und erprobt werden. Wenn man sich drei Worte für diesen Workshop merken müsste, wären es: Landschaft, Farben und Überraschung
Italiano :
Pittura a sorpresa! Con l’artista Cassandre Cecchella
Imparare a conoscere paesaggi immaginari e reali attraverso il colore, la composizione e l’osservazione.
La pittura su supporto trasparente sarà al centro di questi laboratori, con l’utilizzo di diverse tecniche e soggetti per avvicinarsi e sperimentare. Se ci fossero tre parole per riassumere questo corso, sarebbero: paesaggio, colore e sorpresa
Espanol :
Pintura sorpresa Con el artista Cassandre Cecchella
Aprenda sobre paisajes imaginarios y reales a través del color, la composición y la observación.
La pintura sobre soporte transparente será el eje central de estos talleres, utilizando diversas técnicas y temas para abordarla y experimentar con ella. Si hubiera tres palabras para resumir este curso, serían: paisaje, color y sorpresa
