ATELIERS DES VACANCES SCOLAIRES

Quarante Hérault

Début : 2026-02-23

fin : 2026-02-27

2026-02-23

Peinture-Surprise ! Avec l’artiste Cassandre Cecchella

Appréhender le paysage imaginaire et réel à travers la couleur, la composition et l’observation.

La peinture sur support transparent sera au cœur de ces ateliers, à travers diverses techniques et sujets qui permettront de l’approcher et de l’expérimenter. S’il fallait retenir trois mots de ce stage, ce serait paysage, couleurs et surprise

La peinture sur support transparent sera au cœur de ces ateliers, à travers diverses techniques et sujets qui permettront de l’approcher et de l’expérimenter. S’il fallait retenir trois mots de ce stage, ce serait paysage, couleurs et surprise !

Sur réservation, places limitées. .

Quarante 34310 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 25 00 25 domaine.roueire@cc-sud-herault.fr

English :

Surprise painting! With artist Cassandre Cecchella

Learn about imaginary and real landscapes through color, composition and observation.

Painting on transparent supports will be at the heart of these workshops, with a variety of techniques and subjects to approach and experiment with. If there were three words to sum up this workshop, they would be: landscape, color and surprise

German :

Malerei-Überraschung! Mit der Künstlerin Cassandre Cecchella

Die imaginäre und reale Landschaft durch Farbe, Komposition und Beobachtung begreifen.

Die Malerei auf transparentem Untergrund wird im Mittelpunkt dieser Workshops stehen und durch verschiedene Techniken und Themen näher gebracht und erprobt werden. Wenn man sich drei Worte für diesen Workshop merken müsste, wären es: Landschaft, Farben und Überraschung

Italiano :

Pittura a sorpresa! Con l’artista Cassandre Cecchella

Imparare a conoscere paesaggi immaginari e reali attraverso il colore, la composizione e l’osservazione.

La pittura su supporto trasparente sarà al centro di questi laboratori, con l’utilizzo di diverse tecniche e soggetti per avvicinarsi e sperimentare. Se ci fossero tre parole per riassumere questo corso, sarebbero: paesaggio, colore e sorpresa

Espanol :

Pintura sorpresa Con el artista Cassandre Cecchella

Aprenda sobre paisajes imaginarios y reales a través del color, la composición y la observación.

La pintura sobre soporte transparente será el eje central de estos talleres, utilizando diversas técnicas y temas para abordarla y experimentar con ella. Si hubiera tres palabras para resumir este curso, serían: paisaje, color y sorpresa

