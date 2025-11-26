ATELIERS FAMILLES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DE LA VIE DE LA MARE Montpellier

ATELIERS FAMILLES À LA DÉCOUVERTE DE LA VIE DE LA MARE

Mercredi 26/11 de 10h à 12h

Observer et comprendre la biodiversité aquatique du jardin Qu’est-ce qu’une mare ? Pourquoi est-elle importante ? Identifications de sa faune et de sa flore

A partir de 5 ans

Sur inscription via HelloAsso .

Rue de la Mogère Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie +33 7 52 86 97 77

English :

Wednesday 26/11 from 10am to 12pm

Observe and understand aquatic biodiversity in the garden: What is a pond? Why is it important? Identifying its flora and fauna

German :

Mittwoch, 26.11. von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr

Die aquatische Biodiversität im Garten beobachten und verstehen: Was ist ein Teich? Warum ist er wichtig? Identifizieren Sie seine Fauna und Flora

Italiano :

Mercoledì 26/11 dalle 10.00 alle 12.00

Osservare e comprendere la biodiversità acquatica in giardino: Cos’è uno stagno? Perché è importante? Identificare la sua flora e la sua fauna

Espanol :

Miércoles 26/11 de 10h a 12h

Observar y comprender la biodiversidad acuática en el jardín: ¿Qué es un estanque? ¿Por qué es importante? Identificar su flora y fauna

