Ateliers graffiti ou brain boxing Le Sîlot Coulounieix-Chamiers

Ateliers graffiti ou brain boxing

Le Sîlot 68 bis Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de T Coulounieix-Chamiers Dordogne

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-07

fin : 2026-04-07

Date(s) :

2026-04-07

All Boards Family propose un atelier créatif à l’attention d’un public féminin, à travers la réalisation de graffitis. Laissez s’exprimer l’artiste qui est en vous avec légèreté et différentes bombes de peinture.

Un atelier de brain boxing est aussi proposé.

Sur réservation, ateliers gratuits.

All Boards Family propose un atelier créatif à l’attention d’un public féminin, à travers la réalisation de graffitis. Laissez s’exprimer l’artiste qui est en vous avec différentes bombes de peinture.

Pour les plus sportifs, un atelier de brain boxing permet de lier coaching personnel et boxe anglaise.

Sur réservation, ateliers gratuits.

Atelier graffiti 10 participantes, à partir de 10 ans.

Atelier Brain Boxing 10 participantes, à partir de 10 ans. .

Le Sîlot 68 bis Avenue du Maréchal de Lattre de T Coulounieix-Chamiers 24660 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 13 84 71 46 allboards@gmail.com

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English : Ateliers graffiti ou brain boxing

All Boards Family offers a creative graffiti workshop for women. Let your inner artist express herself with a light touch and a variety of spray paint cans.

A brain boxing workshop is also on offer.

Free workshops upon reservation.

L’événement Ateliers graffiti ou brain boxing Coulounieix-Chamiers a été mis à jour le 2026-03-22 par Office de Tourisme intercommunal du Grand Périgueux