Ateliers Jeunesse Croc’Livres… pyjama Bibliothèque Pierrelatte

Mets ton pyjama, prends ton doudou et viens en famille pour une soirée tout en douceur. Albums jeunesse, ambiance cosy et un brin mystérieuse un moment parfait pour rêver ensemble avant d’aller dormir. Sur inscription.

Bibliothèque 2 bd Albert Einstein Pierrelatte 26700 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 98 54 58 bibliotheque@ville-pierrelatte.fr

Put on your pyjamas, grab your comforter and come along with the whole family for a gentle evening. Children?s books, a cosy atmosphere and a touch of mystery: a perfect moment to dream together before going to sleep. Registration required.

