Ateliers jeux et écriture à l’Agora

L’Agora médiathèque-centre social 4 Rue Théodore de Gargan Metz Moselle

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : 2026-03-19 et 2026-04-25

Début : Samedi Jeudi 2026-03-19 10:00:00

fin : 2026-04-25 12:00:00

2026-03-19 2026-04-25

Atelier Jeux de société Jeudi 19 mars. Vous aimez les jeux, les défis ? Offrez-vous une parenthèse conviviale autour de jeux de société, bonne humeur garantie !

Atelier d’écriture Samedi 25 avril. Et si vous passiez de l’objectif au manuscrit ? À l’occasion du bicentenaire de la photographie, venez explorer la frontière entre le regard et l’écrit lors d’un atelier d’écriture dédié à l’art de capturer l’instant par les mots. Vous pourrez apporter vos propres photos si vous le souhaitez.

Sur inscription.Adultes

L’Agora médiathèque-centre social 4 Rue Théodore de Gargan Metz 57050 Moselle Grand Est servicesauxpublics@mairie-metz.fr

English :

Board games workshop: Thursday, March 19. Do you like games and challenges? Treat yourself to a convivial interlude with board games, guaranteed to get you in a good mood!

Writing workshop: Saturday April 25. How about turning your camera lens into a manuscript? To mark the bicentenary of photography, come and explore the frontier between the eye and the written word at a writing workshop dedicated to the art of capturing the moment in words. Bring your own photos if you like.

Registration required.

