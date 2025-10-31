Ateliers numériques Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Ateliers numériques

Cycle d’apprentissage pour lever les appréhensions qui peuvent exister face aux outils numériques.

Médiathèque Jehanne Arnaud Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

English : Ateliers numériques

A learning cycle to overcome any fears you may have about digital tools.



What if we learned to travel the web?

In the digital age, it’s vital to jump on the bandwagon and not get left behind by new technologies. Climb aboard the train and let yourself be guided by a mediator who will take you on a multi-stage discovery of digital tools and practices.

Getting to grips with computer equipment, surfing the Internet, sending, receiving and managing emails, installing and using useful applications… these are just some of the things you’ll find easy to do at the end of these workshops.

German : Ateliers numériques

Lernzyklus zum Abbau von Ängsten, die im Umgang mit digitalen Werkzeugen bestehen können.

Italiano : Ateliers numériques

Un ciclo di apprendimento per superare le paure nei confronti degli strumenti digitali.



E se imparassimo a viaggiare sul web?

Nell’era digitale è fondamentale salire sul carrozzone e non rimanere indietro rispetto alle nuove tecnologie. Salite a bordo del treno e lasciatevi guidare da un mediatore che vi condurrà alla scoperta degli strumenti e delle pratiche digitali in più fasi.

Abilità nell’uso del computer, navigazione in Internet, invio, ricezione e gestione della posta elettronica, installazione e utilizzo di applicazioni utili… sono solo alcune delle cose che troverete facili da fare al termine di questi workshop.

Espanol : Ateliers numériques

Un ciclo de aprendizaje para superar los miedos a las herramientas digitales.

