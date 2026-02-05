Ateliers numériques Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Ateliers numériques

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22 10:00:00

fin : 2026-05-29 11:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-05-22 2026-05-29 2026-06-05 2026-06-12 2026-06-19 2026-06-26

Que vous soyez novice ou simplement curieux, vous découvrirez toute une palette d’outils technologiques pour mieux maîtriser l’univers du digital.

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Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 94 56 77 70

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English : Digital workshops

Whether you are a novice or simply curious, you will discover a whole range of technological tools to better master the digital world.



No, the digital world isn’t all white! Thanks to these two series of workshops led by Théo Legris, a France Services advisor, you’ll discover a world that takes on the colors of simplicity and clarity as you master essential digital skills. From getting to grips with computers and tablets and navigating the internet smoothly to managing and sending emails and installing useful applications, these sometimes complex tasks become clear, guiding your learning.



In a friendly and welcoming atmosphere, whether you’re a beginner or simply curious, you’ll discover a whole range of technological tools to better navigate the digital world.



So, are you ready to explore the web and discover it in a new way? Don’t hesitate, join us!



FRIDAY, MAY 22: Computer Basics

FRIDAY, MAY 29: The Internet

FRIDAY, JUNE 5: Email

FRIDAY, JUNE 12: Tablets/Smartphones

FRIDAY, JUNE 19: Prevention

FRIDAY, JUNE 26: AI

L’événement Ateliers numériques Sainte-Maxime a été mis à jour le 2026-03-12 par Office de tourisme de Sainte Maxime