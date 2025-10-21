Ateliers Padel niveau élémentaire Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

Ateliers Padel niveau élémentaire Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly mardi 21 octobre 2025.

Ateliers Padel niveau élémentaire

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-21 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-21 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-21

30€ Soirée atelier niveau élémentaire (1-2) travaillez votre tactique et technique pendant un match de votre niveau avec une boisson incluse.

Inscriptions via l’appli ou au 06 08 68 73 81.

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly 80880 Somme Hauts-de-France +33 6 08 68 73 81

English :

30? Evening workshop elementary level (1-2): work on your tactics and technique during a match of your level with a drink included.

Registration via the app or 06 08 68 73 81.

German :

30? Workshop-Abend Grundstufe (1-2): Arbeiten Sie an Ihrer Taktik und Technik während eines Spiels Ihrer Stufe mit einem Getränk inklusive.

Anmeldungen über die App oder unter 06 08 68 73 81.

Italiano :

30? Laboratorio serale di livello elementare (1-2): lavorate sulla tattica e sulla tecnica durante una partita del vostro livello con una bevanda inclusa.

Iscrizione tramite l’app o al numero 06 08 68 73 81.

Espanol :

30? Taller vespertino de nivel elemental (1-2): trabaja tu táctica y tu técnica durante un partido de tu nivel con bebida incluida.

Inscripción a través de la aplicación o en el 06 08 68 73 81.

