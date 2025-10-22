Ateliers Padel niveau intermédiaire Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly

1320 Rue du Trinvil Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly Somme

Début : 2025-10-22 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-22 20:30:00

30€ Soirée atelier niveau intermédiaire (3-4) travaillez votre tactique et technique pendant un match de votre niveau avec une boisson incluse.

Inscriptions via l’appli ou au 06 08 68 73 81.

+33 6 08 68 73 81

English :

30? Evening workshop intermediate level (3-4): work on your tactics and technique during a match of your level with a drink included.

Registration via the app or 06 08 68 73 81.

German :

30? Workshop-Abend für Fortgeschrittene (3-4): Arbeiten Sie an Ihrer Taktik und Technik während eines Spiels auf Ihrem Niveau mit einem Getränk inklusive.

Anmeldungen über die App oder unter 06 08 68 73 81.

Italiano :

30? Workshop serale di livello intermedio (3-4): lavorate sulla tattica e sulla tecnica durante una partita del vostro livello con una bevanda inclusa.

Iscrizione tramite l’app o al numero 06 08 68 73 81.

Espanol :

30? Taller vespertino de nivel intermedio (3-4): trabaja tu táctica y tu técnica durante un partido de tu nivel con bebida incluida.

Inscripción a través de la aplicación o en el 06 08 68 73 81.

L’événement Ateliers Padel niveau intermédiaire Saint-Quentin-la-Motte-Croix-au-Bailly a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par DESTINATION LE TREPORT MERS