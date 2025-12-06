Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël

Espace Jeunes Gabarret Landes

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-06

fin : 2025-12-06

Date(s) :

2025-12-06

Participez en famille à l’atelier créatif de Noël, ouvert à tous !

Inscription fortement recommandée.

Participez en famille à l’atelier créatif de Noël, ouvert à tous !

Inscription fortement recommandée. .

Espace Jeunes Gabarret 40310 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 03 72 58

English : Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël

Spend an afternoon with the whole family taking part in creative workshops to prepare your Christmas decorations!

Registration strongly recommended.

German : Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël

Nehmen Sie mit Ihrer Familie einen Nachmittag lang an kreativen Workshops teil, in denen Sie Ihre Weihnachtsdekoration vorbereiten können!

Anmeldung dringend empfohlen.

Italiano :

Partecipate al nostro laboratorio creativo natalizio per famiglie, aperto a tutti!

L’iscrizione è fortemente consigliata.

Espanol : Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël

Pasa una tarde en familia participando en talleres creativos para poner a punto tu decoración navideña

Se recomienda inscribirse.

L’événement Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël Gabarret a été mis à jour le 2025-11-17 par OT Landes d’Armagnac