Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël Gabarret
Espace Jeunes Gabarret Landes
Début : 2025-12-06
fin : 2025-12-06
Participez en famille à l’atelier créatif de Noël, ouvert à tous !
Inscription fortement recommandée.
Espace Jeunes Gabarret 40310 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 58 03 72 58
English : Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël
Spend an afternoon with the whole family taking part in creative workshops to prepare your Christmas decorations!
Registration strongly recommended.
German : Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël
Nehmen Sie mit Ihrer Familie einen Nachmittag lang an kreativen Workshops teil, in denen Sie Ihre Weihnachtsdekoration vorbereiten können!
Anmeldung dringend empfohlen.
Italiano :
Partecipate al nostro laboratorio creativo natalizio per famiglie, aperto a tutti!
L’iscrizione è fortemente consigliata.
Espanol : Ateliers PartÂges atelier créatif de Noël
Pasa una tarde en familia participando en talleres creativos para poner a punto tu decoración navideña
Se recomienda inscribirse.
