Ateliers P’tits montagnards Montagne Mélézin Eygliers

Ateliers P’tits montagnards Montagne Mélézin Eygliers mardi 19 août 2025.

Ateliers P’tits montagnards Montagne Mélézin

plan d’eau Eygliers Hautes-Alpes

Tarif : 12 – 12 – 12 EUR

Prix pour le duo « 1 enfant + 1 adulte ».

Enfant +12 ans ou adulte supplémentaire 4€

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Mardi 2025-08-19

fin : 2025-08-19

Date(s) :

2025-08-19

A travers ces ateliers tu deviendras un aventurier. Tu apprendras à vivre et te déplacer en montagne ! Au programme, comment bien préparer son sac à dos, quoi mettre à l’intérieur, préparer ton itinéraire sur une carte et savoir t’orienter.

plan d’eau Eygliers 05600 Hautes-Alpes Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur +33 4 92 24 77 61 guillestre@guillestroisqueyras.com

English :

These workshops will turn you into an adventurer. You’ll learn how to live and get around in the mountains! On the program: how to prepare your backpack, what to put inside, how to prepare your itinerary on a map and how to find your way around.

German :

Durch diese Workshops wirst du zu einem Abenteurer. Du lernst, wie man in den Bergen lebt und sich fortbewegt! Auf dem Programm steht, wie du deinen Rucksack richtig packst, was du darin verstaust, wie du deine Route auf einer Karte planst und wie du dich orientieren kannst.

Italiano :

Questi workshop vi trasformeranno in avventurieri. Imparerete a vivere e a muovervi in montagna! In programma: come preparare correttamente lo zaino, cosa mettere dentro, come pianificare il percorso su una mappa e come orientarsi.

Espanol :

Estos talleres te convertirán en un aventurero. Aprenderás a vivir y a moverte por la montaña En el programa: cómo preparar bien la mochila, qué poner dentro, cómo planificar la ruta en un mapa y cómo orientarse.

