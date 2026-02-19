Ateliers sur la préhistoire Chatulivre Bibliothèque Communale Chatulivre Chatuzange-le-Goubet

Ateliers sur la préhistoire Chatulivre

Bibliothèque Communale Chatulivre 29 rue des Monts du Matin Chatuzange-le-Goubet Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-07 14:00:00

fin : 2026-03-07 16:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-07

Assistez à deux ateliers animés par l’archéozoologue Jeanne-Marie Lepape, diplômée du Muséum National d’Histoire Naturelle, à travers l’observation et la manipulation de fossiles découvrez qui étaient les dinosaures et les animaux de la préhistoire.

Bibliothèque Communale Chatulivre 29 rue des Monts du Matin Chatuzange-le-Goubet 26300 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 02 29 26 chatulivre@orange.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Take part in two workshops led by archaeozoologist Jeanne-Marie Lepape, a graduate of the Muséum National d?Histoire Naturelle. Through the observation and handling of fossils, discover who the dinosaurs and animals of prehistory were.

L’événement Ateliers sur la préhistoire Chatulivre Chatuzange-le-Goubet a été mis à jour le 2026-02-19 par Valence Romans Tourisme