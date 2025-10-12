ATL CAMP 38 Breil (Salle Verte, au 2ème étage) Nantes

ATL CAMP 38 Breil (Salle Verte, au 2ème étage) Nantes dimanche 12 octobre 2025.

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2025-10-12 11:00 – 19:30

Gratuit : non 15 / 40 / 65 Tarifs :?? Full Pass : 65€?? Pass 3 cours : 40€?? Cours à l’unité : 15€ Adulte, En famille, Etudiant, Jeune Public, Personne en situation de handicap, Senior, Tout public – Age minimum : 7 et Age maximum : 99

1ère édition du ATL CAMP ????4 disciplines : hip-hop, afro, dancehall, girly ????5 professeurs différents avec une pédagogie et un style qui leur est propre ????@elyesbzd en afro@wicksworld en girly@kinzyinsta en dancehall@kate_humans_hwa en afro@mony.moood en hip-hopLe lien : https://www.helloasso.com/associations/atl-army/evenements/atl-camp-octobre?fbclid=PAQ0xDSwMQU8FleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABp4JCzj00knJCPg2vm-NgvBr8330rL28eY9AIc3WzE-sCrZeXai18qaLQzWCw_aem_KJlHU5NLHSd8SVp9MnihhgLes 3 premiers inscrits gagneront un T-shirt ATL ????

38 Breil (Salle Verte, au 2ème étage) Nantes 44036