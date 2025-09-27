ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE JARDINER EN CLIMAT SEC Thuir

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE JARDINER EN CLIMAT SEC

Début : 2026-04-03 18:30:00

fin : 2026-04-03

2026-04-03

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE

Cycle de conférences Jardiner en climat sec: stratégies permaculturelles pour des paysages ornementaux et vivriers résilients. Par Patrice Borgogno, Consultant indépendant en agroécologie et permaculture chez Perm…

boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 65 77 72

English :

COMMUNAL BIODIVERSITY ATLAS

Lecture series: Gardening in a dry climate: permaculture strategies for resilient ornamental and food landscapes. By Patrice Borgogno, independent consultant in agroecology and permaculture at Perm…

German :

ATLAS DER KOMMUNALEN BIODIVERSITÄT

Vortragsreihe: Gärtnern in trockenem Klima: Permakulturelle Strategien für widerstandsfähige Zier- und Nahrungsmittellandschaften. Von Patrice Borgogno, unabhängiger Berater für Agrarökologie und Permakultur bei Perm…

Italiano :

ATLANTE DELLA BIODIVERSITÀ COMUNALE

Serie di conferenze: Giardinaggio in un clima secco: strategie di permacultura per paesaggi ornamentali e alimentari resilienti. A cura di Patrice Borgogno, consulente indipendente in agro-ecologia e permacultura presso Perm…

Espanol :

ATLAS COMUNITARIO DE BIODIVERSIDAD

Ciclo de conferencias: Jardinería en un clima seco: estrategias de permacultura para paisajes ornamentales y productores de alimentos resilientes. A cargo de Patrice Borgogno, consultor independiente en agroecología y permacultu…

