ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE JARDINER EN CLIMAT SEC Thuir

boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Début : 2026-04-03 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-03

Date(s) :
2026-04-03

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE
Cycle de conférences  Jardiner en climat sec: stratégies permaculturelles pour des paysages ornementaux et vivriers résilients. Par Patrice Borgogno, Consultant indépendant en agroécologie et permaculture chez Perm…
English :

COMMUNAL BIODIVERSITY ATLAS
Lecture series: Gardening in a dry climate: permaculture strategies for resilient ornamental and food landscapes. By Patrice Borgogno, independent consultant in agroecology and permaculture at Perm…

German :

ATLAS DER KOMMUNALEN BIODIVERSITÄT
Vortragsreihe: Gärtnern in trockenem Klima: Permakulturelle Strategien für widerstandsfähige Zier- und Nahrungsmittellandschaften. Von Patrice Borgogno, unabhängiger Berater für Agrarökologie und Permakultur bei Perm…

Italiano :

ATLANTE DELLA BIODIVERSITÀ COMUNALE
Serie di conferenze: Giardinaggio in un clima secco: strategie di permacultura per paesaggi ornamentali e alimentari resilienti. A cura di Patrice Borgogno, consulente indipendente in agro-ecologia e permacultura presso Perm…

Espanol :

ATLAS COMUNITARIO DE BIODIVERSIDAD
Ciclo de conferencias: Jardinería en un clima seco: estrategias de permacultura para paisajes ornamentales y productores de alimentos resilientes. A cargo de Patrice Borgogno, consultor independiente en agroecología y permacultu…

