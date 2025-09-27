ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE JARDINER EN CLIMAT SEC Thuir
ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE JARDINER EN CLIMAT SEC Thuir vendredi 3 avril 2026.
ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE JARDINER EN CLIMAT SEC
boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-03 18:30:00
fin : 2026-04-03
Date(s) :
2026-04-03
ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE
Cycle de conférences Jardiner en climat sec: stratégies permaculturelles pour des paysages ornementaux et vivriers résilients. Par Patrice Borgogno, Consultant indépendant en agroécologie et permaculture chez Perm…
.
boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 65 77 72
English :
COMMUNAL BIODIVERSITY ATLAS
Lecture series: Gardening in a dry climate: permaculture strategies for resilient ornamental and food landscapes. By Patrice Borgogno, independent consultant in agroecology and permaculture at Perm…
German :
ATLAS DER KOMMUNALEN BIODIVERSITÄT
Vortragsreihe: Gärtnern in trockenem Klima: Permakulturelle Strategien für widerstandsfähige Zier- und Nahrungsmittellandschaften. Von Patrice Borgogno, unabhängiger Berater für Agrarökologie und Permakultur bei Perm…
Italiano :
ATLANTE DELLA BIODIVERSITÀ COMUNALE
Serie di conferenze: Giardinaggio in un clima secco: strategie di permacultura per paesaggi ornamentali e alimentari resilienti. A cura di Patrice Borgogno, consulente indipendente in agro-ecologia e permacultura presso Perm…
Espanol :
ATLAS COMUNITARIO DE BIODIVERSIDAD
Ciclo de conferencias: Jardinería en un clima seco: estrategias de permacultura para paisajes ornamentales y productores de alimentos resilientes. A cargo de Patrice Borgogno, consultor independiente en agroecología y permacultu…
L’événement ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE JARDINER EN CLIMAT SEC Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-09-27 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR