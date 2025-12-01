ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE LA BIODIVERSITÉ À PORTÉE D’OEIL DANS LE JARDIN Thuir
ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE LA BIODIVERSITÉ À PORTÉE D'OEIL DANS LE JARDIN Thuir vendredi 12 décembre 2025.
boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-12-12 18:30:00
fin : 2025-12-12
2025-12-12
ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE
Cycle de conférences La biodiversité à portée d'oeil dans le jardin.
par Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vice présidente de l'association Charles Flahault
Un jardin fleuri?
Adapté au changement climatique? Un rêve mais a…
boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 65 77 72
English :
COMMUNAL BIODIVERSITY ATLAS
Cycle of conferences: Biodiversity in the garden.
by Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vice-president of the Charles Flahault association
A garden in bloom?
Adapted to climate change? A dream, but a…
German :
ATLAS DER KOMMUNALEN BIODIVERSITÄT
Vortragsreihe: Die Biodiversität im Garten im Blick.
von Pierre-Marie Bernadet, Vizepräsidentin des Vereins Charles Flahault
Ein blühender Garten?
An den Klimawandel angepasst? Ein Traum, aber a…
Italiano :
ATLANTE DELLA BIODIVERSITÀ COMUNALE
Serie di conferenze: La biodiversità a colpo d’occhio nel giardino.
di Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vicepresidente dell’associazione Charles Flahault
Un giardino in fiore?
Adattato ai cambiamenti climatici? È un sogno, ma…
Espanol :
ATLAS COMUNITARIO DE LA BIODIVERSIDAD
Ciclo de conferencias: La biodiversidad de un vistazo en el jardín.
por Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vicepresidente de la asociación Charles Flahault
¿Un jardín en flor?
¿Adaptado al cambio climático? Es un sueño, pero…
