ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE LA BIODIVERSITÉ À PORTÉE D’OEIL DANS LE JARDIN Thuir

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE LA BIODIVERSITÉ À PORTÉE D’OEIL DANS LE JARDIN Thuir vendredi 12 décembre 2025.

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE LA BIODIVERSITÉ À PORTÉE D’OEIL DANS LE JARDIN

boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-12 18:30:00

fin : 2025-12-12

Date(s) :

2025-12-12

ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE

Cycle de conférences La biodiversité à portée d’oeil dans le jardin.

par Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vice présidente de l’association Charles Flahault

Un jardin fleuri?

Adapté au changement climatique? Un rêve mais a…

.

boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 59 65 77 72

English :

COMMUNAL BIODIVERSITY ATLAS

Cycle of conferences: Biodiversity in the garden.

by Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vice-president of the Charles Flahault association

A garden in bloom?

Adapted to climate change? A dream, but a…

German :

ATLAS DER KOMMUNALEN BIODIVERSITÄT

Vortragsreihe: Die Biodiversität im Garten im Blick.

von Pierre-Marie Bernadet, Vizepräsidentin des Vereins Charles Flahault

Ein blühender Garten?

An den Klimawandel angepasst? Ein Traum, aber a…

Italiano :

ATLANTE DELLA BIODIVERSITÀ COMUNALE

Serie di conferenze: La biodiversità a colpo d’occhio nel giardino.

di Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vicepresidente dell’associazione Charles Flahault

Un giardino in fiore?

Adattato ai cambiamenti climatici? È un sogno, ma…

Espanol :

ATLAS COMUNITARIO DE LA BIODIVERSIDAD

Ciclo de conferencias: La biodiversidad de un vistazo en el jardín.

por Pierre-Marie Bernadet, vicepresidente de la asociación Charles Flahault

¿Un jardín en flor?

¿Adaptado al cambio climático? Es un sueño, pero…

L’événement ATLAS DE LA BIODIVERSITÉ COMMUNALE CONFÉRENCE LA BIODIVERSITÉ À PORTÉE D’OEIL DANS LE JARDIN Thuir a été mis à jour le 2025-09-27 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR