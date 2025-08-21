AU COEUR DU CREPS CNEA Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via
AU COEUR DU CREPS CNEA Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via jeudi 21 août 2025.
AU COEUR DU CREPS CNEA
Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 3 – 3 – 3
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-21 14:00:00
fin : 2025-08-21 15:30:00
Date(s) :
2025-08-21
.
Avenue Pierre de Coubertin Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 68 30
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement AU COEUR DU CREPS CNEA Font-Romeu-Odeillo-Via a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par OT DE FONT ROMEU