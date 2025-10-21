AU MUSÉE ÉCOLO DÉKALÉ SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon

AU MUSÉE ÉCOLO DÉKALÉ SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon mardi 21 octobre 2025.

AU MUSÉE ÉCOLO DÉKALÉ

SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 6 – 6 –

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-21 15:00:00

fin : 2025-10-21 16:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-21

Ce musée amusant nous transporte et nous transforme pour mieux cheminer dans notre monde bouleversé et bouleversant.

.

SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie culture@canetenroussillon.fr

English :

This amusing museum transports and transforms us, helping us to make better sense of our troubled world.

German :

Dieses unterhaltsame Museum nimmt uns mit und verwandelt uns, damit wir besser durch unsere aufgewühlte und erschütternde Welt wandern können.

Italiano :

Questo divertente museo ci trasporta e ci trasforma mentre viaggiamo nel nostro mondo travagliato e in subbuglio.

Espanol :

Este divertido museo nos transporta y transforma mientras viajamos por nuestro mundo agitado y convulso.

L’événement AU MUSÉE ÉCOLO DÉKALÉ Canet-en-Roussillon a été mis à jour le 2025-07-28 par MAIRIE CANET