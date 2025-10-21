AU MUSÉE ÉCOLO DÉKALÉ SERVICE CULTUREL Canet-en-Roussillon
SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-21 15:00:00
fin : 2025-10-21 16:00:00
2025-10-21
Ce musée amusant nous transporte et nous transforme pour mieux cheminer dans notre monde bouleversé et bouleversant.
SERVICE CULTUREL 3 rue Joseph Lafon Canet-en-Roussillon 66140 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie culture@canetenroussillon.fr
English :
This amusing museum transports and transforms us, helping us to make better sense of our troubled world.
German :
Dieses unterhaltsame Museum nimmt uns mit und verwandelt uns, damit wir besser durch unsere aufgewühlte und erschütternde Welt wandern können.
Italiano :
Questo divertente museo ci trasporta e ci trasforma mentre viaggiamo nel nostro mondo travagliato e in subbuglio.
Espanol :
Este divertido museo nos transporta y transforma mientras viajamos por nuestro mundo agitado y convulso.
