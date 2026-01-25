Au palais des gourmands

31 Rue Hubert Latham Châteauneuf-en-Thymerais Eure-et-Loir

Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-02-25 10:00:00

fin : 2026-02-25

Date(s) :

2026-02-25

Enfile ton tablier et viens mettre la main à la pâte ! Au menu gourmandise, bonne humeur et Caroline, pâtissière qui te prodigueras les meilleurs conseils. Repars avec ta gourmandise et sa recette sous le bras, et régale toi !

Intervenante Caroline Lutin

Tarif 5€/pers. (gratuit de 12 ans)

RDV à 10h, 31 Rue Hubert Latham, 28170 Châteauneuf-en-Thymerais

ANIMATION FAMILLE Un goûter local est proposé à l’issue de l’animation 5 .

31 Rue Hubert Latham Châteauneuf-en-Thymerais 28170 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 37 46 01 73 contact-ot@dreux-agglomeration.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Put on your apron and get to work! On the menu: gourmet delights, good humor and Caroline, the pastry chef, who’ll give you the best advice. Come away with your sweet tooth and her recipe under your arm, and enjoy!

L’événement Au palais des gourmands Châteauneuf-en-Thymerais a été mis à jour le 2026-01-25 par OT AGGLO DU PAYS DE DREUX