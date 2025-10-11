AU THEATRE CA ME DIT SILENCE CA TOURNE Le Boulou
17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Début : 2025-10-11 18:30:00
fin : 2025-10-11
2025-10-11
Samedi 11 octobre 18h30
Au théâtre ça le dit
Silence on tourne par le théâtre de l’Hemione
Renseignements
06 35 44 42 26 ou 06 35 96 16 95
Tarif 8€/ADULTE ET 4€/ENFANT
66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 96 16 95
English :
Saturday, October 11, 6:30 p.m
Au théâtre ça le dit
Silence on tourne by théâtre de l?Hemione
Information at
06 35 44 42 26 or 06 35 96 16 95
Price 8?/ADULT AND 4?/CHILD
German :
Samstag, 11. Oktober 18.30 Uhr
Im Theater ça le dit
Silence on tourne vom Theater de l’Hemione
Informationen:
06 35 44 42 26 oder 06 35 96 16 95
Preis 8/Erwachsene und 4/Kind
Italiano :
Sabato 11 ottobre, ore 18.30
In teatro c’è scritto
Silenzio in tournée a cura del théâtre de l’Hemione
Per ulteriori informazioni
06 35 44 42 26 o 06 35 96 16 95
Prezzo 8./adulto e 4./bambino
Espanol :
Sábado 11 de octubre 18.30 h
En el teatro dice
Silencio en gira por el théâtre de l’Hemione
Para más información
06 35 44 42 26 o 06 35 96 16 95
Precio 8?/adulto y 4?/niño
