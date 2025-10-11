AU THEATRE CA ME DIT SILENCE CA TOURNE Le Boulou

Samedi 11 octobre 18h30

Au théâtre ça le dit

Silence on tourne par le théâtre de l’Hemione

Renseignements

06 35 44 42 26 ou 06 35 96 16 95

Tarif 8€/ADULTE ET 4€/ENFANT

17 Avenue Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 96 16 95

English :

Saturday, October 11, 6:30 p.m

Au théâtre ça le dit

Silence on tourne by théâtre de l?Hemione

Information at

06 35 44 42 26 or 06 35 96 16 95

Price 8?/ADULT AND 4?/CHILD

German :

Samstag, 11. Oktober 18.30 Uhr

Im Theater ça le dit

Silence on tourne vom Theater de l’Hemione

Informationen:

06 35 44 42 26 oder 06 35 96 16 95

Preis 8/Erwachsene und 4/Kind

Italiano :

Sabato 11 ottobre, ore 18.30

In teatro c’è scritto

Silenzio in tournée a cura del théâtre de l’Hemione

Per ulteriori informazioni

06 35 44 42 26 o 06 35 96 16 95

Prezzo 8./adulto e 4./bambino

Espanol :

Sábado 11 de octubre 18.30 h

En el teatro dice

Silencio en gira por el théâtre de l’Hemione

Para más información

06 35 44 42 26 o 06 35 96 16 95

Precio 8?/adulto y 4?/niño

L’événement AU THEATRE CA ME DIT SILENCE CA TOURNE Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-10-06 par CDT66