Auberge Chatrian Chapelle-école des verriers du Grand Soldat Abreschviller

Auberge Chatrian

Chapelle-école des verriers du Grand Soldat 17 rue Grand-Soldat Abreschviller Moselle

Gratuit

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-01-23 18:30:00

fin : 2026-01-23 22:00:00

2026-01-23

Dans le cadre de la 10e édition des Nuits de la lecture, les bénévoles de la bibliothèque d’Abreschviller vous proposent un programme à savourer en famille

Apéritif dînatoire participatif au cours duquel vous dégusterez un plat typique d’Erckmann-Chatrian préparé par les bénévoles de la bibliothèque d’Abreschviller tout en écoutant des textes choisis d’Erckman-Chatrian et échangeant des histoires et anecdotes de la chapelle-école.

Pour cette soirée conviviale, chacun apporte des spécialités à partager.

Gratuit. Places limitées, inscription par téléphone.Tout public

Chapelle-école des verriers du Grand Soldat 17 rue Grand-Soldat Abreschviller 57560 Moselle Grand Est bibliabreschviller1@gmail.com

English :

As part of the 10th edition of the Nuits de la lecture (Reading Nights), the volunteers at the Abreschviller library have put together a program for you and your family to enjoy:

A participatory aperitif dinner during which you’ll enjoy a typical Erckmann-Chatrian dish prepared by Abreschviller library volunteers, while listening to selected Erckman-Chatrian texts and sharing stories and anecdotes from the school chapel.

Everyone is invited to bring their own specialties to share.

Free admission. Places limited, please register by phone.

