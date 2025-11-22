AUGUSTIN L’APPRENTI MAGICIEN – AUGUSTIN L APPRENTI MAGICIEN – LABLASCENE Lablachere
AUGUSTIN L’APPRENTI MAGICIEN – AUGUSTIN L APPRENTI MAGICIEN – LABLASCENE Lablachere samedi 22 novembre 2025.
Augustin a un rêve : devenir magicien !Avec l’aide du public, il accomplira une multitude de tours de magie, un voyage de bulles de savons géantes, festival de couleurs filantes sous l’oeil complice de son ami Pin-Pin le lapin… Mais chuuut !Pleins de surprises vous attendent dans ce spectacle interactif à partir de 2 ans. Welcome !Auteur(s) : Jean BlancArtiste(s) : Jean Blanc
LABLASCENE 122 CHEMIN DU RIEUBLANQUET 07230 Lablachere 07