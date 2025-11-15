Auto cross Riotord
Auto cross Riotord samedi 15 novembre 2025.
Auto cross
Riotord Haute-Loire
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-11-15
fin : 2025-11-15
2025-11-15
Découverte auto cross au profit du téléthon. Organisé par SMRIO Riotord. Sur inscription engagement 70€avec petit déjeuner, tripes 11€- snack et buvette sur place toute la journée
Riotord 43220 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
English :
Auto cross discovery in aid of the telethon. Organized by SMRIO Riotord. Registration fee 70? with breakfast, tripe 11? snack and refreshment bar on site all day
German :
Entdeckung Autocross zu Gunsten des Telethon. Organisiert von SMRIO Riotord. Anmeldung erforderlich Engagement 70?mit Frühstück, Kutteln 11?- Snacks und Getränke den ganzen Tag über vor Ort
Italiano :
Auto cross discovery a favore di Telethon. Organizzata da SMRIO Riotord. Quota d’iscrizione 70€ con colazione, trippa 11€ snack e ristoro in loco tutto il giorno
Espanol :
Descubrimiento de auto cross a beneficio del telemaratón. Organizado por SMRIO Riotord. Cuota de inscripción 70€ con desayuno, callos 11€ snack y bar de refrescos en el sitio durante todo el día
