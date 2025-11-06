Automne musical Château de Bouzols Arsac-en-Velay

Automne musical

Château de Bouzols 2 place du Four Arsac-en-Velay Haute-Loire

Tarif : 18 EUR

Date :

Début : 2025-11-06

fin : 2025-11-06

Date(s) :

2025-11-06

Vibrez au son majestueux du violon et violoncelle à l’occasion de l’Automne Musical Duo sous Influences. Vous aurez la joie de retrouver Ernesto Insam, violoncelliste (chef de l’Orchestre Sous Influences) et Igor Ferlan, premier violon de l’Orchestre.

+33 6 98 49 41 13

English :

Experience the majestic sound of violin and cello at the Automne Musical Duo sous Influences. Join cellist Ernesto Insam (conductor of the Orchestre Sous Influences) and Igor Ferlan, first violin of the Orchestra.

German :

Erleben Sie den majestätischen Klang von Violine und Cello beim Herbstkonzert Duo sous Influences . Freuen Sie sich auf Ernesto Insam, Cellist (Dirigent des Orchestre Sous Influences), und Igor Ferlan, erster Geiger des Orchesters.

Italiano :

Provate il suono maestoso del violino e del violoncello all’Automne Musical Duo sous Influences. Avrete il piacere di incontrare il violoncellista Ernesto Insam (direttore dell’Orchestre Sous Influences) e Igor Ferlan, primo violino dell’Orchestra.

Espanol :

Experimente el majestuoso sonido del violín y el violonchelo en el Dúo Musical de Automne sous Influences. Le encantará encontrarse con el violonchelista Ernesto Insam (director de la Orchestre Sous Influences) e Igor Ferlan, primer violín de la Orquesta.

