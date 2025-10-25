AUTRUI EST-IL, POUR NOTRE LIBERTÉ, UN OBSTACLE OU UNE CONDITION ? Noé
1 bis Rue du Château d’Eau Noé Haute-Garonne
Début : 2025-10-25 10:30:00
fin : 2025-10-25
2025-10-25
Venez participer à un club de discussion à la médiathèque de Noé !
Organisé par la médiathèque de Noé. .
1 bis Rue du Château d’Eau Noé 31410 Haute-Garonne Occitanie +33 5 61 90 71 50
English :
Join a discussion club at the Noé media library!
German :
Nehmen Sie an einem Diskussionsclub in der Mediathek von Noé teil!
Italiano :
Unisciti a un club di discussione presso la biblioteca multimediale Noé!
Espanol :
Únase a un club de debate en la biblioteca multimedia Noé
