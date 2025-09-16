AUVOLEUR ! LE SCHEFS D’OEUVRES DEROBES Cabestany

AUVOLEUR ! LE SCHEFS D’OEUVRES DEROBES

Début : 2025-09-16 18:30:00

fin : 2025-09-16

2025-09-16

Venez assister à la première conférence 2025-2026, par Alexandre CHARETT-DYKES docteur en histoire de l’art.

Avenue du 19 Mars 1962 Cabestany 66330 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 08 15 31 contact@maitredecabestany.fr

English :

Join us for the first 2025-2026 lecture by Alexandre CHARETT-DYKES, PhD in art history.

German :

Besuchen Sie die erste Konferenz 2025-2026 von Alexander CHARETT-DYKES, Doktor der Kunstgeschichte.

Italiano :

Partecipate alla prima conferenza 2025-2026 di Alexandre CHARETT-DYKES, dottore in Storia dell’arte.

Espanol :

Venga y participe en la primera conferencia 2025-2026, a cargo de Alexandre CHARETT-DYKES, Doctor en Historia del Arte.

