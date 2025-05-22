Aux confins du Perche La Bazoche-Gouet Eure-et-Loir

Aux confins du Perche Place de la Mairie 28480 La Bazoche-Gouet Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire

Située dans le Perche-Gouët, du nom qu’un de ses seigneurs portait au XVIème siècle, la Bazoche-Gouët est un gros bourg bâti autour de son église. De nombreuses habitations sont dispersées dans la campagne environnante.

English :

Located in the Perche-Gouët region, named after one of its lords in the 16th century, La Bazoche-Gouët is a large village built around its church. Numerous dwellings are scattered throughout the surrounding countryside.

Deutsch :

La Bazoche-Gouët liegt in der Region Perche-Gouët, die im 16. Jahrhundert nach einem ihrer Herren benannt wurde, und ist eine große Ortschaft, die um ihre Kirche herum gebaut wurde. Zahlreiche Wohnhäuser sind in der umliegenden Landschaft verstreut.

Italiano :

Situata nella regione del Perche-Gouët, che prende il nome da uno dei suoi signori nel XVI secolo, La Bazoche-Gouët è una grande città mercato costruita intorno alla sua chiesa. Numerose abitazioni sono sparse nella campagna circostante.

Español :

Situada en la región de Perche-Gouët, que debe su nombre a uno de sus señores del siglo XVI, La Bazoche-Gouët es una gran ciudad-mercado construida en torno a su iglesia. Numerosas viviendas se reparten por los alrededores.

