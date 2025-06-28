Aux jardins des arts – Forbach, 28 juin 2025 10:00, Forbach.

Moselle

Aux jardins des arts rue Georges Leharle Forbach Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-06-28 10:00:00

fin : 2025-06-29 18:00:00

2025-06-28

L’association Art’Ladies organise son traditionnel évènement « Les Jardins des Arts ». Il s’agit d’un marché artisanal présentant photographie, peinture, bijoux, bougies, sculpture, littérature, couture … Sur place vous trouverez un stand restauration avec boissons, repas et goûters. Nous proposons également un stand de jeux pour les enfants. Une tombola avec de nombreux lots à gagner est organisée.

Venez déambuler en famille dans les jardins, admirer les créations de nos artistes locaux, vous désaltérer ou vous restaurer dans une ambiance agréable et chaleureuse.

Tous nos bénéfices sont versés à une œuvre caritative. Cette année, notre comité a choisi l’AREMIG de Nancy (aide aux enfants atteints de cancers). Nous désignerons sous peu une seconde cause qui bénéficiera également de notre aide.Tout public

rue Georges Leharle

Forbach 57600 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 12 53 16 23

English :

The Art’Ladies association is organizing its traditional « Les Jardins des Arts » event. It’s a craft market featuring photography, painting, jewelry, candles, sculpture, literature, sewing and more. On site you’ll find a catering stand offering drinks, meals and snacks. We also have a games stand for children. A tombola with lots of prizes to be won is organized.

Come and stroll through the gardens with your family, admire the creations of our local artists, quench your thirst or eat in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

All proceeds go to charity. This year, our committee has chosen the Nancy AREMIG (help for children with cancer). We will shortly be designating a second cause which will also benefit from our support.

German :

Der Verein Art’Ladies organisiert seine traditionelle Veranstaltung « Les Jardins des Arts ». Es handelt sich um einen Kunsthandwerksmarkt, auf dem Fotografie, Malerei, Schmuck, Kerzen, Skulpturen, Literatur, Näharbeiten … präsentiert werden. Vor Ort finden Sie einen Imbissstand mit Getränken, Mahlzeiten und Snacks. Wir bieten auch einen Spielstand für Kinder an. Es wird eine Tombola mit zahlreichen Preisen veranstaltet.

Schlendern Sie mit Ihrer Familie durch die Gärten, bewundern Sie die Kreationen unserer lokalen Künstler, löschen Sie Ihren Durst oder essen Sie etwas in einer angenehmen und herzlichen Atmosphäre.

Alle unsere Gewinne werden einem wohltätigen Zweck gespendet. Dieses Jahr hat sich unser Komitee für AREMIG in Nancy (Hilfe für krebskranke Kinder) entschieden. Wir werden in Kürze einen zweiten Zweck bestimmen, der ebenfalls von unserer Hilfe profitieren wird.

Italiano :

L’associazione Art’Ladies organizza il tradizionale evento « Les Jardins des Arts ». Si tratta di un mercato di arti e mestieri con fotografia, pittura, gioielli, candele, scultura, letteratura, cucito, ecc. Sul posto troverete uno stand di ristorazione che offrirà bevande, pasti e spuntini. Ci sarà anche uno stand di giochi per bambini. Ci sarà anche una tombola con molti premi in palio.

Venite a passeggiare nei giardini con la vostra famiglia, ammirate le creazioni dei nostri artisti locali e gustate un drink o uno spuntino in un’atmosfera calda e accogliente.

Tutti i profitti vengono devoluti in beneficenza. Quest’anno il nostro comitato ha scelto l’associazione Nancy AREMIG (aiuto ai bambini malati di cancro). A breve sceglieremo una seconda causa che beneficerà del nostro aiuto.

Espanol :

La asociación Art’Ladies organiza su tradicional « Les Jardins des Arts ». Se trata de un mercado de arte y artesanía que incluye fotografía, pintura, joyería, velas, escultura, literatura, costura, etc. En el recinto habrá un puesto de restauración que ofrecerá bebidas, comidas y aperitivos. También habrá un puesto de juegos para niños. También habrá una tómbola con muchos premios.

Pasee en familia por los jardines, admire las creaciones de nuestros artistas locales y disfrute de una bebida o un tentempié en un ambiente cálido y acogedor.

Todos nuestros beneficios se destinan a obras benéficas. Este año, nuestro comité ha elegido la Nancy AREMIG (ayuda a los niños con cáncer). En breve elegiremos una segunda causa que también se beneficiará de nuestra ayuda.

