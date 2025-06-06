Avant-première LIFE OF CHUCK – Cinéma Le Navire Valence, 6 juin 2025 20:30, Valence.

Drôme

Avant-première LIFE OF CHUCK Cinéma Le Navire 9 boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme

Tarif : 9 – 9 – EUR

Date : 2025-06-06 20:30:00

Début : 2025-06-06 20:30:00

fin : 2025-06-06

Date(s) :

2025-06-06

Avant-première du film LIFE OF CHUCK. Prévente à l’accueil ou en cliquant sur l’horaire ci-dessous.

Cinéma Le Navire 9 boulevard d’Alsace

Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr

English :

Preview of the film LIFE OF CHUCK. Pre-sale at reception or by clicking on the schedule below.

German :

Vorpremiere des Films LIFE OF CHUCK. Vorverkauf an der Rezeption oder durch Klicken auf den untenstehenden Zeitplan.

Italiano :

Anteprima del film LIFE OF CHUCK. Prevendita alla reception o cliccando sul calendario qui sotto.

Espanol :

Preestreno de la película LIFE OF CHUCK. Venta anticipada en la recepción o haciendo clic en el horario de abajo.

L’événement Avant-première LIFE OF CHUCK Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-05-22 par Valence Romans Tourisme