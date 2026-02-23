Avant-première RIVERSTONE Festival Visions d’Asie Cinéma Le Navire Valence
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence Drôme
Tarif : 9 – 9 – EUR
Début : 2026-03-07 18:30:00
fin : 2026-03-07 18:30:00
2026-03-07
Séance présentée par Bastian Meiresonne Approche historique et esthétique du cinéma au Sri Lanka et présentation du cinéaste Lalith Rathnayake. Le film a obtenu 3 prix au Festival International des Cinémas d’Asie de Vesoul. En partenariat avec l’ADRC.
Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr
Session presented by Bastian Meiresonne: Historical and aesthetic approach to cinema in Sri Lanka and presentation of filmmaker Lalith Rathnayake. The film won 3 prizes at the Festival International des Cinémas d’Asie de Vesoul. In partnership with the CCRA.
