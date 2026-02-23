Avant-première RIVERSTONE Festival Visions d’Asie Cinéma Le Navire Valence

Avant-première RIVERSTONE Festival Visions d’Asie

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d'Alsace Valence Drôme

Début : 2026-03-07 18:30:00

fin : 2026-03-07 18:30:00

2026-03-07

Séance présentée par Bastian Meiresonne Approche historique et esthétique du cinéma au Sri Lanka et présentation du cinéaste Lalith Rathnayake. Le film a obtenu 3 prix au Festival International des Cinémas d’Asie de Vesoul. En partenariat avec l’ADRC.

Cinéma Le Navire 9 Boulevard d’Alsace Valence 26000 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 40 79 20 contact@cinemalenavire.fr

English :

Session presented by Bastian Meiresonne: Historical and aesthetic approach to cinema in Sri Lanka and presentation of filmmaker Lalith Rathnayake. The film won 3 prizes at the Festival International des Cinémas d’Asie de Vesoul. In partnership with the CCRA.

